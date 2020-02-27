Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,277,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.51% of Western Midstream Partners worth $45,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.55%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

