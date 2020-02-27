Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 30th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 267,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

