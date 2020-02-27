Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 129,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,526 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,609,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,828,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

