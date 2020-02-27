Bank of The West Acquires 1,649 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401,451 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 538.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 238,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,395,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

