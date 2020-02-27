Bank of The West Acquires 4,032 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.8% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

