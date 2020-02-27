Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,613 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after acquiring an additional 408,275 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 217,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

