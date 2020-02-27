Bank of The West Buys 10,433 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 407.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $379.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $392.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

