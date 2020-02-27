Bank of The West Buys 4,241 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 573.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.