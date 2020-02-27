Bank of The West Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 1,308,658 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after buying an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,210,000 after buying an additional 1,067,771 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after buying an additional 825,828 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

