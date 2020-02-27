Bank of The West Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

EFA opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

