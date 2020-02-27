Bank of The West Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of The West cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

