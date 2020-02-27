Bank of The West Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

ABBV opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.