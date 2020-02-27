Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

