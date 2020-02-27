Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $197.20 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,589. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

