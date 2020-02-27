Bank of The West Grows Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 191,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

