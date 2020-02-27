Bank of The West Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.