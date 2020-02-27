Bank of The West Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $153.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $158.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

