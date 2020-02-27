Bank of The West Has $10.29 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $285.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.91 and its 200-day moving average is $300.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

