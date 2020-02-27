Bank of The West Has $12.98 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.5% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,213,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

ANTM opened at $268.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $315.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

