Bank of The West Has $24.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,390.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,467.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

