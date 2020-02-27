Bank of The West Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $400.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.78. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

