Bank of The West Has $4.36 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of The West lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,826 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,779. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

