Bank of The West Has $5.72 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

