Bank of The West Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,122,000 after buying an additional 181,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $312.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.