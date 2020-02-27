Bank of The West Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,044 shares of company stock valued at $420,548. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.