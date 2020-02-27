Bank of The West Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

