Bank of The West Purchases 15,481 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,578,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.