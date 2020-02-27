Bank of The West Purchases 2,204 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Metlife by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

