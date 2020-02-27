Bank of The West Purchases 4,123 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bank of The West lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,431,000 after acquiring an additional 812,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

