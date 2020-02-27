Bank of The West Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

V stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $390.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

