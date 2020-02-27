Bank of The West Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.21 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

