Bank of The West Sells 16,276 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $264.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.