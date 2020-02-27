Bank of The West Sells 19,397 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,397 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $269.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average is $238.30. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $186.06 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.