Bank of The West Sells 25,052 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

