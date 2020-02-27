Bank of The West Sells 5,140 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of The West reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in General Dynamics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

