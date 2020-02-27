Bank of The West Sells 5,507 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.