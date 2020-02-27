Bank of The West Sells 673,534 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,534 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 557,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

