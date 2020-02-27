Bank of The West Sells 7,186 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $193,410.89. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,011 shares of company stock worth $15,466,734. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

