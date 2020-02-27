Bank of The West Sells 7,512 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,325,000 after buying an additional 130,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $52.27 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

