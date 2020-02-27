Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bank Ozk worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 1,524,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

