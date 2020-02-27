BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BankUnited by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 1,187,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,297. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

