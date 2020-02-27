Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $22,275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

TRV stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $128.29 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

