Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 300,300 AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price target (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

