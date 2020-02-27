Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.34 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 71.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 61.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

