Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.37 Million in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Welltower by 88.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 138,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.03.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

