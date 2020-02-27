Barbara Gibson Buys 15,000 Shares of Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) Stock

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) insider Barbara Gibson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.29 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,395.00 ($88,223.40).

GNC traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$7.97 ($5.65). 1,338,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Graincorp Ltd has a one year low of A$7.18 ($5.09) and a one year high of A$9.96 ($7.06).

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

