Barclays Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 61 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 61 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

