Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €51.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.07).

Zalando stock opened at €40.40 ($46.98) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.93. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

