Barclays Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 505

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.51) target price (up from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 477 ($6.27).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 510.20 ($6.71) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 511.80 ($6.73). The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 480.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

