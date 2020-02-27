Barclays Initiates Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

GOSS stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $915.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

